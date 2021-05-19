ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
Pakistan

NCOC convenes meeting to review COVID-19 restrictions

  • The meeting will review existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and restrictions on various sectors.
Aisha Mahmood 19 May 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting convened on Wednesday to review the coronavirus situation in Pakistan as the country's infection tally reached 886,184.

Minister for Planning and Development and head of NCOC Asad Umar is chairing the meeting. The meeting will review existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and restrictions on various sectors.

On Sunday, the NCOC had eased some of the COVID-19 restrictions it has imposed during Ramazan and Eid. The NCOC decided to resume public transport, while allowing all markets and shops to remain open till 8pm. It also allowed normal working hours for offices from May 17, with 50 percent work-from-home conditions.

The NCOC will also decide about the reopening of educational institutions, Geo reported. The government had closed all educational institutions across the country till May 23 to contain the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the NCOC decided that board examinations will be held across the country under all circumstances. A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference will be convened before May 23.

