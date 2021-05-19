ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
AVN 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.79%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.08%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
HASCOL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.43%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.35%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
TRG 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.45%)
UNITY 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,918 Decreased By ▼ -40.76 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,524 Decreased By ▼ -362.45 (-1.4%)
KSE100 45,709 Decreased By ▼ -272.36 (-0.59%)
KSE30 18,697 Decreased By ▼ -129.28 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
May 19, 2021
Business & Finance

Ex- State Minister says intl companies keen to invest billions in Pakistan

  • Ghuman said that after decades a number of international investors including Canadian National Railway Company, Deutsche Bahn (Germany), Korean, Japanese, and USA companies are ready to commit to investing in Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 19 May 2021

A number of international investors are keen to invest billions of dollars in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

This was stated by ex-State Minister, Chairman Board of Investment and Senior partner of Alcalde & Fay- based in Arlington, Virginia, Umar Ahmed Ghuman during a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro.

As per Radio Pakistan, Ghuman said that after decades a number of international investors including Canadian National Railway Company, Deutsche Bahn (Germany), Korean, Japanese and USA companies are ready to commit to investing billions of dollars in Pakistan in railway, construction, transport, hoteling and agricultural field.

In the meeting matters relating to privatisation and investment opportunities from potential investors from USA were discussed. Federal Minister stated that participation of international investors will make privatisation plan more competitive and transparent.

During the meeting Umar Ghuman presented different proposals for privatisation plan from leading American investors.

He commended the efforts of the government for restoration of trust and confidence of international business community in Pakistan.

Pakistan INVESTMENT Mohammadmian Soomro Umar Ahmed Ghuman

