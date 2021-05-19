Ex- State Minister says intl companies keen to invest billions in Pakistan

A number of international investors are keen to invest billions of dollars in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

This was stated by ex-State Minister, Chairman Board of Investment and Senior partner of Alcalde & Fay- based in Arlington, Virginia, Umar Ahmed Ghuman during a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro.

As per Radio Pakistan, Ghuman said that after decades a number of international investors including Canadian National Railway Company, Deutsche Bahn (Germany), Korean, Japanese and USA companies are ready to commit to investing billions of dollars in Pakistan in railway, construction, transport, hoteling and agricultural field.

In the meeting matters relating to privatisation and investment opportunities from potential investors from USA were discussed. Federal Minister stated that participation of international investors will make privatisation plan more competitive and transparent.

During the meeting Umar Ghuman presented different proposals for privatisation plan from leading American investors.

He commended the efforts of the government for restoration of trust and confidence of international business community in Pakistan.