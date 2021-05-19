ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.39%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.75%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.45%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.3%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.93%)
TRG 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-3.67%)
UNITY 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,917 Decreased By ▼ -42.31 (-0.85%)
BR30 25,492 Decreased By ▼ -394.89 (-1.53%)
KSE100 45,692 Decreased By ▼ -290.13 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,693 Decreased By ▼ -132.6 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

  • At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games.
AFP 19 May 2021

TOKYO: At least 75 percent of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Wednesday.

"At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games," he said at a meeting of Olympic officials.

Tokyo Olympic Games Olympic Thomas Bach IOC chief

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters