Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
19 May 2021
TOKYO: At least 75 percent of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Wednesday.
"At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games," he said at a meeting of Olympic officials.
