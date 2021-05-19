ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
DGKC 113.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
EPCL 50.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.27%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.53%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.15%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.82%)
TRG 176.55 Decreased By ▼ -6.25 (-3.42%)
UNITY 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -38.77 (-0.78%)
BR30 25,530 Decreased By ▼ -357.16 (-1.38%)
KSE100 45,703 Decreased By ▼ -278.8 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,698 Decreased By ▼ -127.9 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports

  • "It's no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country," Adam Reynolds, of Saxo Markets, said.
AFP 19 May 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets fell Wednesday as investors struggled to break out of a long-running cycle of volatility, with optimism over the economic recovery playing off against fears about inflation, while oil prices extended their losses on reports of a possible breakthrough in the Iran nuclear talks.

Bitcoin was also taking another beating after China's central bank said cryptocurrencies cannot be used for payments, adding to the unit's woes after recent comments from tycoon Elon Musk and Tesla.

After a broadly healthy start to the week, regional traders went into selling mode early Wednesday following a retreat on Wall Street where technology firms were again the whipping boys with Apple Apple, Amazon and Facebook all losing more than one percent.

Focus is back on the impact that an expected burst of economic activity this year will have on inflation, which many warn could force central banks -- particularly the Federal Reserve -- to wind back their ultra-easy monetary policies, including possibly hiking interest rates.

That is despite repeated pledges by bank officials that they will not move for the foreseeable future.

Traders will be closely reading through the minutes of the Fed's April meeting when they are released later in the day, hoping for an idea about the board's thoughts on its response to rising prices.

"The key to inflation will be if we see enough wage growth as the labour market recovery continues to bring back many low-paying jobs," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

"Bank of America's announcement to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour by 2025 shows that the need to lure talent might keep delivering upward pressures on wages."

Still, he added: "This wage growth trend could have some momentum as corporate America will have to provide more incentives to fill vacancies. Even if the outlook for wage growth accelerates higher throughout the summer, the Fed will stand by their belief that inflation will be transitory."

Bitcoin battered again

Ahead of the minutes, Asian markets were well in the red, with worries about new Covid-19 infections in several countries adding to the selling pressure.

Tokyo and Sydney fell more than one percent, while Wellington was not far behind. Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were all down. Hong Kong and Seoul were closed.

Energy firms were among those leading the losses as oil prices sank from recent peaks following reports that there had been progress on talks to bring the United States and Iran back into the 2015 nuclear deal.

"A positive outcome here would pave the way for increased oil supply from Iran -- the best-case scenario (for oil production, not prices) would be an increase in four million barrels a day from Iran within three months," said National Australia Bank analyst David de Garis.

Both main contracts lost around one percent, extending Tuesday's steep falls.

Bitcoin tumbled about 10 percent to $41,000 after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies could not be used in markets as they were not real, adding that firms were not allowed to use the units to price their goods or services.

"It's no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country," Adam Reynolds, of Saxo Markets, said.

"So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls."

Bitcoin has had a torrid time of late, taking a hit after Musk appeared to suggest Tesla was planning to sell its huge holdings of the unit, which came days after the electric carmaker said it would halt using it in transactions because of environmental concerns.

The currency is down more than a third from its record high close to $65,000 touched in April.

facebook Apple Elon Musk Asian markets China's central bank Iran nuclear Tesla Amazon

Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen refutes media reports, denies forming forward bloc in PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters