ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 87.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.5%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.56%)
TRG 178.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.38%)
UNITY 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,942 Decreased By ▼ -16.46 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,697 Decreased By ▼ -190.02 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,882 Decreased By ▼ -99.76 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,768 Decreased By ▼ -57.59 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Pacers thrash Hornets to launch playoff bid

  • The Pacers continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and led by as much as 32 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte struggled to make any sort of impression against an iron Indiana defence.
AFP 19 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Indiana Pacers launched their bid for a playoff place with a 144-117 blowout over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday as the NBA's postseason got underway.

Oshae Brissett scored 23 points and Doug McDermott added 21 as the Pacers got off to a fast start and never eased up in a comprehensive wire-to-wire victory in Indianapolis.

Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and hauled down 21 rebounds with nine assists in a dominant display.

"I feel like everybody's confidence is the highest it's been all year," Sabonis said. "This is the perfect timing for us," added Sabonis, one of eight Pacers players who finished with double-digit points tallies.

Miles Bridges scored 23 points to lead the scoring for the Hornets, whose season was brought to an emphatic end with the loss.

The Pacers will now play the loser of Tuesday's late game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards on Thursday for a place in the playoffs.

Only one win had separated the ninth-placed Pacers from the 10th-ranked Hornets during the regular season which wrapped up on Sunday.

However a gulf in class soon became apparent on Tuesday as the Pacers sprinted into a 40-24 lead by the end of the first quarter.

By halftime the Pacers had opened up a 24-point cushion to effectively kill the contest against a strangely subdued Hornets line-up.

The Pacers continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and led by as much as 32 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte struggled to make any sort of impression against an iron Indiana defence.

The NBA used a play-in tournament for the playoffs this season after deploying the format last year when the pandemic-disrupted campaign was completed in the Orlando bubble in Florida.

Under the new format, teams in each conference ranked from 7th to 10th place play a mini-tournament to determine the final two playoff places to go alongside the top six from each conference who have qualified automatically.

