Solidarity with Palestinians: JI announces countrywide rallies

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced countrywide rallies on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the barbaric attack of Israeli forces on Gaza.

The rallies would be held in all major cities on appeal of JI Emir Sirajul Haq. The JI has also established a Palestine Relief Fund and appealed to the masses to donate generously for the people of Gaza who were under siege for around a week.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq urged the people to make full participation in the solidarity rallies and follow the Corona SOPs. He condemned the silence of western powers and UNO on Israel’s naked atrocities against the Palestinian people, terming it as a criminal act.

He urged the Muslim rulers, particularly the Pakistani rulers, not to rely on lip service and develop a workable strategy to free the people of Palestine and Kashmir from Israeli and Indian occupations and use the OIC platform effectively to attain the objective.

