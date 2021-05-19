Hearing on LNG reference adjourns till 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC)-II of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference, involving for prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, till May 25. The Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan heard the case.

The NAB witness Abdur Rashid Jokho appeared before the court. Appearing before the court, the counsel for Abbasi, Barrister Ali Zafar, requested the court that he would start cross examination of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness by next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned for about an hour due to absence of Hussain Dawood and Abduls Samad Dawood, the co-accused in the reference. However, after the break Barrister Zafar could not appear before the court due to his engagement in Supreme Court of Pakistan. The court adjourned the hearing till May 25 with directives to the counsel to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

