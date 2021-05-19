ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
Careem co-founder donates $2m to LUMS for Sekha Scholarship

Recorder Report 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: LUMS has received a generous donation of US two million dollars by Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder Careem, to establish the “Sekha Scholarship” for undergraduate scholars at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE). The scholarship entails 100 percent merit-based fee waivers to 10 top students with financial need.

“We are honoured by the expression of confidence Sheikha has shown in our capacity for impact, and we are grateful for this support,” said Syed Babar Ali, Founding Pro Chancellor, LUMS.

LUMS SBASSE offers world class undergraduate programmes in Biology, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics. The School’s highly qualified faculty has been at the forefront of LUMS no-borders philosophy, encouraging cross-disciplinary collaborations within SBASSE and across other Schools.

Acknowledging the donation, Shahid Hussain, Rector, LUMS said: “We are very grateful to Mudassir Sheikha for setting up merit scholarships for students to work in the finest facilities and with mentorship by dedicated faculty. This is the type of support that takes us in the right direction.”

The scholarship will reward the top science and engineering undergraduate students on financial aid by providing merit-based fee waivers, incentivizing excellence in education.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of people before us, I was able to secure world-class education that opened the doors to opportunities for me and my family. It is our desire that no one who is talented and has the grit to work hard should be deprived of quality education just because they cannot afford it; human potential is the most precious asset and it is a shame for us to waste it. Through Sekha Scholarships, we will support talented, hardworking and financially-needy students who will build a bright future for our beloved country,” said Sheikha while expressing his thoughts regarding the scholarship.

Careem LUMS Shahid Hussain Syed Babar Ali SBASSE

