Covid-19: 89 more deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: With 89 more deaths in Punjab, including 31 in Multan and 23 in Lahore, in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the province reached 9,500. Most of the deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Lahore (23), Rawalpindi (6), Faisalabad (11), Multan (31), Gujranwala (5), Sargodha (2), Mianwali (2) and D G Khan and Rahim Yar Khan one each, taking the death toll in these cities to 3888, 1413, 1000, 703, 363, 238, 117, 95 and 200, respectively.

Out of 12972 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1413 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 328,775.

With the recovery of 1433 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached 288,809.

On the other hand, as many as 2,989 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country, taking the tally of total recoveries to 795,511, showing the recovery rate of 90.1 percent.

As many as 399 fresh virus cases and 23 deaths were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the health department said that 7476 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which over 5000 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1624 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and over 1000 beds were vacant so far. About 765 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government were arranged, of which 380 ventilators were under use while remaining are unoccupied.

Pursuant to the directions of NCOC, the Punjab government has decided to expedite the vaccination process in the province.

Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said in a meeting that the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown are yielding positive results. So far more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated in Punjab and the process of vaccination in the province is in full swing, she said, adding: “The capacity to administer vaccines on a daily basis is being gradually increased.”

She said the government is taking all possible steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

