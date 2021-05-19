PKI calls for removing Punjab CM, law minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Law Minister of Punjab for passing amendment in Sugar Act in favour of sugar mafia.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar said, “Assemblies are supposed to protect rights of masses (farmers & consumers) in democracy. Unfortunately, Punjab Assembly and provincial government mischievously passed amendments in Act in which sugar mafia’s exploitation was allowed officially, and mills will start functioning till November 30, instead of October 01.

Cane Purchase Receipt (CPR) encashment will be allowed till June 30, 2021 instead of payable within 15 days of issuance of CPR.”

He further contended that “government’s control or authority through bureaucracy’s administrative powers has been done away with and the sugar mafia has been given full authority to exploit farmers and consumers.”

He urged the immediate removal of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat.

