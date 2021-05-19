Sarwar announces Rs100m aid for Palestinians

LAHORE: Announcing Rs 100 million financial assistance for the Palestinian people in collaboration with the business community, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that he is in touch with the European and British members of parliament and exposing the Israeli terrorism.

“No one in Pakistan can even think of recognizing Israel unless Palestine is given freedom,” the governor said while addressing the “Solidarity Palestine Conference” at Governor House Lahore and talking to the media.

Secretary-General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Senator Waleed Iqbal, PMLQ’s member Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Farid Ahmad Paracha of Jamat-e-Islami, Siren Pakistan Chairman Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, former Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, Barrister Amir Hussain of Pakistan Peoples Party, Mian Ahsan from Friends of Lahore, businessman S.M. Munir, wife of Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar, Vice-Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, journalists Mujeeb-ur-Rehaman Shami, Salman Ghani were present among others.

A resolution was also unanimously passed on the occasion, to express

solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli terrorism.

Talking to the media, the governor said that he would like to express gratitude to Gohar Ejaz of the friends of Lahore, S M Munir, Mian Ahsan and others from the business community who have made contributions to the fund of Rs 100 million for the Palestinian people. We will not leave the Palestinian people alone and more aid will be given to them, he said, adding: “I am going to the United States on Friday to meet with members of parliament and human rights organizations there.”

Senator Waleed Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to unite the entire Muslim Ummah against Israeli aggression.

Former Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal said that in the West when it comes to human rights, everyone is united, but even the human rights activists have become silent spectators on Israeli terrorism.

PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain slammed Israeli terrorism and said the Muslim will have to unite for the cause of Palestinians.

