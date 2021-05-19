APNS condoles

KARACHI: “Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Umar Shahzad Khan, Chief Editor, Daily Millan, Karachi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.—PR

