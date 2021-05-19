ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi hit by massive dust storm

Recorder Report 19 May 2021

KARACHI: Stormy winds swirled across the metropolis on Tuesday after a category-three cyclone – ‘Tauktae’ hammered Indian Gujarat the other night, the Met Office said.

The drastic cyclonic storm, Tauktae with its landfall on Indian coast of Gujarat also unleashed gusty winds in Karachi with drizzle and dust-storm.

The dust blowing winds made the visibility blurred especially for the commuters stuck on roads during the stormy weather.

Tauktae is hovering over Rajasthan and expected to dissipate into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

Residents said that the powerful winds uprooted trees and blew away roof covers from houses in some areas of the city, suggesting the storm was too powerful to their recent experience.

Sea conditions are expected to become smooth, as the Met said the fishermen can resume hunt from today, May 19.

The cyclonic winds however scaled back scorching temperature, turning the weather pleasant and breaking the heat wave spell.

The day’s maximum temperature was 41.5 degrees Celsius, as heat wave battered the city with sizzling heat.

Temperature is likely to reduce between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with 60 percent humidity.

Winds may blow from westerly-southerly direction ending the northerly-northeasterly windy spell. Overall, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the city in the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic weather has dissipated, as the Met said “this is the final alert in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

met office stormy weather dust storm drizzle

Karachi hit by massive dust storm

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.