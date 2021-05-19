Karachi hit by massive dust storm

KARACHI: Stormy winds swirled across the metropolis on Tuesday after a category-three cyclone – ‘Tauktae’ hammered Indian Gujarat the other night, the Met Office said.

The drastic cyclonic storm, Tauktae with its landfall on Indian coast of Gujarat also unleashed gusty winds in Karachi with drizzle and dust-storm.

The dust blowing winds made the visibility blurred especially for the commuters stuck on roads during the stormy weather.

Tauktae is hovering over Rajasthan and expected to dissipate into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

Residents said that the powerful winds uprooted trees and blew away roof covers from houses in some areas of the city, suggesting the storm was too powerful to their recent experience.

Sea conditions are expected to become smooth, as the Met said the fishermen can resume hunt from today, May 19.

The cyclonic winds however scaled back scorching temperature, turning the weather pleasant and breaking the heat wave spell.

The day’s maximum temperature was 41.5 degrees Celsius, as heat wave battered the city with sizzling heat.

Temperature is likely to reduce between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with 60 percent humidity.

Winds may blow from westerly-southerly direction ending the northerly-northeasterly windy spell. Overall, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the city in the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic weather has dissipated, as the Met said “this is the final alert in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021