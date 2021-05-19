Eid holidays: NKATI chief praises police for foolproof security

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), while expressing satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements in the industrial area during long Eid holidays by the police department, expressed gratitude to Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Karachi police chief, Asim Qaimkhani, DIG West, Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum, SSP Central. He said that no untoward incident took place in North Karachi industrial area, is a clear proof of the excellent performance of the police department.

At an emergency meeting held at NKATI, the members of the managing committee appreciated the security arrangements made by the police department in the industrial area during the 10-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The law & order situation in the North Karachi Industrial Area remained under control and no untoward incident took place.

Faisal Moiz Khan said that the industrialist community is very grateful to the police officers for their efforts and integrated professional strategy and we are also ready to cooperate with the police department in the future to ensure the provision of lasting peace and conducive environment.

