ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid holidays: NKATI chief praises police for foolproof security

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), while expressing...
Recorder Report 19 May 2021

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), while expressing satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements in the industrial area during long Eid holidays by the police department, expressed gratitude to Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Karachi police chief, Asim Qaimkhani, DIG West, Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum, SSP Central. He said that no untoward incident took place in North Karachi industrial area, is a clear proof of the excellent performance of the police department.

At an emergency meeting held at NKATI, the members of the managing committee appreciated the security arrangements made by the police department in the industrial area during the 10-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The law & order situation in the North Karachi Industrial Area remained under control and no untoward incident took place.

Faisal Moiz Khan said that the industrialist community is very grateful to the police officers for their efforts and integrated professional strategy and we are also ready to cooperate with the police department in the future to ensure the provision of lasting peace and conducive environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NKATI Faisal Moiz Khan security arrangements Eid ul Fitr Eid holidays

Eid holidays: NKATI chief praises police for foolproof security

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.