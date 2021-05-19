Transfers, postings in Establishment Div

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has notified transfers and posting of high ranking officers Administrative Service (PAS). A Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service PAS Afzal Latif had been appointed Federal Secretary Establishment Division, said the notification of the Establishment Division.

Similarly, Dr Muhammad Sohail Raiput, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as Special Secretary Commerce Division is transferred and posted as Secretary, Industries and Production Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Khalid Khurshid Kunwar, a BS-21 officer of Railways (Commercial & Transportation) Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Communications Division, is transferred and repatriated to his parent department, Railways Division, with immediate effect.