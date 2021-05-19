LDA seals 13 shops, 10 held for violating SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore District Administration on Tuesday sealed 13 shops and arrested 10 persons for violating the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As per the details released by the administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed visited Anarkali bazaar and sealed a shop and arrested 10 persons for not complying with the SOPs while 20 persons were issued warnings. He was accompanied by the army, Rangers and police.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 12 shops on Walton and Defense Road, including Honda Defence Motors, Kiaz Lights, Lear Lights, Dhoom Lights, Tayyab Interiors, Madina Malik Shop, Honey Store, Ali Book Depot and International Cloth. Suzuki Mini Motors on Gurumangat Road was also sealed for violating the SOPs.

In this connection, the Commissioner Lahore said that operation against the SOPs violators is in full swing and added that in one month (from April 15 to May 16) the administration checked 8516 shops and markets, marriage halls, restaurants and transport of which 1764 were not complying with the SOPs; consequently, 1304 marriage halls and restaurants were sealed while fines worth Rs964,000 was imposed. He further disclosed that 253 FIRs were registered and arrested 385 violators. “We also took action against 70 offices and private schools. The administration is fully mobilized to implement the SOPs,” he added.

