Covid-19: Vaccination kicks off at Customs House

KARACHI: The covid-19 vaccine drive at the Customs House, Karachi is going to kick off from May 19. The covid-19 vaccine shots would be given to all customs officials, falling in 40 and above age bracket. The fifth floor of the Customs House is designated for the purpose. Meanwhile, the customs officials confirmed that the shots of Sinopharm vaccine would be given to around 2,000 customs staffers and the covid-19 vaccine drive is expected to continue for a week.

