Pakistan

Punjab PA condemns Israeli oppression against Palestinians

Hassan Abbas 19 May 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a joint resolution condemning the Israeli oppression on Palestinians.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat presented a joint resolution condemning Israel in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, which was passed unanimously. The resolution said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that a Muslim who does not stop oppression as much as possible is himself a victim of it.

Raja Basharat said: “We condemned the United States and call on 1.65 billion Muslims of 55 Islamic countries to take practical steps against Israeli aggression. Israel is verily responsible for the deteriorating situation in Palestine, which has desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque in violation of international law and has committed war crimes by attacking unarmed Palestinians.”

The resolution called for an immediate end to attacks on Palestinians and for the international community to stop Israel from committing grave human rights abuses. It further said that the Security Council must play its role in bringing peace to Palestine. The resolution recommended that the federal government should do its part to condemn and prevent Israeli barbarism.

Also, the feelings and sentiments of the Pakistani people should be conveyed to the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and human rights organizations. The federal government was also recommended to reaffirm its political and moral support to the Palestinians and reassure them that the Pakistani people stand by them in this hour of hardship.

The Punjab Assembly also unanimously passed the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi appreciated PML (N) government for legislation regarding compulsory teaching of Holy Quran with translation from class six to class twelve in 2018. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and opposition members raises question that why Punjab Aab -Pak Authority is still dysfunctional.

When speaker asked parliamentary secretary Malik Taimoor Masood regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority he failed to give satisfactory answer. Law Minister Raja Basharat while speaking on the floor of the House said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be functional soon.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza while condemning the passage of Sugar Factories Act said that this act was passed not to control sugar mills but to control farmers.

He said farmers had reservations on this bill adding that government should address the issue of farmers.

While responding to Hassan Murtaza, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat said that solving of farmers issues is the top priority of PTI government. He also that government should not compromise on it. The bill takes into account the interests of farmers.

