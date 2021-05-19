Going abroad: LHC to hear Shehbaz’s plea today

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court will proceed with an application of leader of opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday (today) seeking implementation of court’s order allowing him to go abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Ali Baqar on Tuesday heard the application as an objection case and overruled an office objection about the maintainability of the application for not approaching the relevant forum (the executive authority) and directly moving the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021