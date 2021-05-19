ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe’s STOXX 600 Index, DAX climb

Reuters 19 May 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks rose on Tuesday, with Germany’s equity index hitting a record high on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to end just shy of its record high hit last week, with the travel and leisure index leading gains, while technology stocks rose 0.6%.

The German DAX hit a record high and Italy’s FTSE MIB added 0.1%.

Inflation worries due to gains in commodity prices and supply chain issues have raised fears of central banks dialling back unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support.

UK stocks cheered data that showed Britain’s unemployment rate fell more than expected to 4.8% in the first quarter when the country was under a tight lockdown, while hiring rose further in April.

As the earnings season draws to a close, analysts expect the profits of STOXX 600 companies to jump 90.2% in the first quarter and 93.4% in the second, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

The world’s biggest maker of hearing aids, Sonova Holding, surged 11.5% after predicting strong growth this year due to a market recovery and new products.

Winston cigarettes maker Imperial Brands rose 1.5% after it reiterated its full-year outlook.

Telecoms took a hit as the UK mobile operator Vodafone fell 8.9% after reporting a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings, citing the effect of Covid-19 on roaming revenue and handset sales.

French telecoms group Iliad slumped 10.2% after saying it would revise down a key cash flow target as it steps up spending on 5G networks.

lockdown lockdown COVID19 COVID19 Refinitiv IBES data Refinitiv IBES data Europe’s STOXX 600 Index DAX climb DAX climb European stocks rose European stocks rose Germany’s equity index Germany’s equity index FTSE MIB FTSE MIB

Europe’s STOXX 600 Index, DAX climb

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.