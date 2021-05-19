KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,955.82 High: 4,964.40 Low: 4,903.48 Net Change: (+) 26.11 Volume ('000): 505,066 Value ('000): 21,843,808 Makt Cap 1,391,248,016,050 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,355.10 NET CH. (-) 8.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,928.15 NET CH. (-) 28.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,556.37 NET CH. (+) 4.78 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,906.51 NET CH. (+) 88.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,123.31 NET CH. (-) 3.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-May-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021