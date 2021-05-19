Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
19 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,955.82
High: 4,964.40
Low: 4,903.48
Net Change: (+) 26.11
Volume ('000): 505,066
Value ('000): 21,843,808
Makt Cap 1,391,248,016,050
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,355.10
NET CH. (-) 8.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,928.15
NET CH. (-) 28.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,556.37
NET CH. (+) 4.78
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,906.51
NET CH. (+) 88.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,123.31
NET CH. (-) 3.61
------------------------------------
As on: 18-May-2021
====================================
