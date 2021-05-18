OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) Tuesday announced to make a new gas discovery at X-4 well in Jandran block, located in District Barkhan of Balochistan province.

“The structure of Jandran X-04 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 1200 meter into Parh Limestone,” a news release said.

Based on Wireline logs data, successfully DST (Drill Stem Test) was carried out in Mughal Kot Formation wherein the well tested 7.08 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) gas and 0.55 Barrels Per Day (BPD) condensate with Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1300 Pounds Per Square Inch (PSI) at 32/64” choke size.