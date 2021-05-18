Pakistan
Coronavirus claims 23 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 859 corona patients were recovered in 24 hours while the number of total recoveries reached to 116,601.
18 May 2021
PESHAWAR: The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,827 after 23 more deaths reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Tuesday.
The total number of coronavirus victims has reached to 3,827 after reporting 385 new cases during last 24 hours.
The number of new corona cases reported during last 24 hours is 385.
The KP Health Department has conducted 6,198 new tests in one day in the province; total number of tests is 1,705,886 while the number of active cases in the province has reached to 127,609.
Comments