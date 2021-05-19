ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances proving rock solid

BR Research 19 May 2021

As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s latest data. remittances in April 2021 stood at almost $2.8 billion. while the month-on-month growth is flattish at 2 percent, the monthly inflows are up by 56 percent year-on-year in April 2021. Not only is it the highest monthly tally, remittances for 10MFY21 also stood at the highest ever for the country in similar period. At $ 24.2 billion for 10MFY21, remittances grew by 29 percent year-on-year, also crossing the full FY20 level by more than $1 billion.

The upward trend in remittances has continued through FY20 with FY21 particularly witnessing staggering growth. Remittances from the key host country, Saudi Arabia has climbed back up in FY21 after a period of slowdown amid its nationalization efforts. Similarly, inflows from expats in UAE too have grown in FY21 versus previous periods. Remittances from USA and the UK that saw a dip in FY20, has risen back in FY21 so far.

Drivers for the stunning growth in remittance have a lot to do with formalization efforts and curb on illegal and informal channels. COVID-19 brought with itself limited cross border travel, which shifted informal remittances to formal. Also, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, orderly foreign exchange market condition also among the factors for growth as highlighted by SBP. The reasons for the sustained growth in remittances in Pakistan during the global pandemic have also been highlighted by the World Bank in its recent Migration and Development Brief include helping families back home; a shift in flows from informal to formal channels with greater use of digital remittance channels; and cyclical movements in oil prices and currency exchange rates (for more read: Remittance and its unwavering support). Growth in April inflows have been accentuated by Ramzan, Eid, Zakat and other charity related flows by expats.

So far so good. Remittances are expected to touch $29 billion in FY21 despite the effects of Hajj cancellation/ vaccine restrictions for Hajj as tax incentives to convert informal remittances to formal remittances will continue to bring in this precious foreign exchange.

Remittances Oil prices COVID19 State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange currency exchange rates digital remittance

Remittances proving rock solid

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters