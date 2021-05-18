One dead, several injured as massive dust storm hits Karachi under cyclone Tauktae

At least one person was dead and several others injured after the wall of a house in Baldia Town collapsed due to the strong dust storm on Tuesday. Injuries were also reported near Denso Hall and in the Malir area.

Heavy dust storms and rainfall hit the parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon under the influence of cyclone Tauktae.

Gusty winds blew through the city with intermittent showers in some areas, including Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town, and Khuda Ki Basti.

The sudden change of weather marked an end to the severe spell of the heatwave that sizzled the port city over the last few days due to the suspension of sea breezes under the influence of the cyclone. The temperature in Karachi was recorded at 43°C Tuesday afternoon.

However, as a result of the gusty winds, power supply to several areas was affected, including Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi, and Korangi.

Twitter is rife with videos showing how the dust storm rattled top buildings and electricity poles in the port city.

The Karachi weather department said that the sweltering heat in Karachi will reduce from tomorrow, adding that the dark clouds will no longer be visible in Karachi in a couple of hours.