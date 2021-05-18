ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
Here is why you should not book Honda City in advance

  • Although pre-booking for a new car sounds fascinating, there are several reasons why it isn't a good idea.
  • First and foremost, Honda itself urges consumers to obtain an understanding of the vehicle they're about to splurge on before paying for it.
Syed Ahmed Updated 18 May 2021

Some car dealerships in Pakistan are accepting payments for the new Honda City, even before Honda Atlas opened pre-bookings for the recently announced car.

The irony is that intending buyers are turning in numbers to book their favorite car without even knowing the necessary details, i.e., features, prices, and variants. The information is not available to anyone because Honda hasn't officially opened pre-bookings.

Although pre-booking for a new car sounds fascinating, there are several reasons why it isn't a good idea. First and foremost, Honda itself urges consumers to obtain an understanding of the vehicle they're about to splurge on before paying for it.

Currently, Honda City is two generations behind in Pakistan. There is no confirmation on whether Honda will bring the latest Generation City to Pakistan or still keep the local market a generation behind. So you really don't know what you're signing up for with pre-booking at local dealerships.

As far as the legality of these pre-bookings is concerned, there are no authorities or government agencies to take care of this matter. However, since there is no such agency and regulator in Pakistan, the consumer has to be smart.

Additionally, this affects Honda's rapport as well. The company should counter with providing information. Honda Atlas can at least reveal all details such as; price, variants, delivery time to prevent losing loyal customers to misinformation.

Ideally people shouldn't book a vehicle until it's displayed at a dealership and available for a test drive. Be a smart buyer.

