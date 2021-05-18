ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
MG to introduce first Pakistan-made electric car very soon

  • MG Pakistan's poster boy, Javed Afridi said that the automaker is set to introduce a dedicated lineup of Pakistan-assembled EVs to the market very soon.
  • While speaking to Khaleej Times, the company’s stakeholder revealed that Pakistan's first locally assembled EV will be the MG ZS EV.
Syed Ahmed 18 May 2021

As the government pushes for the normalization of Electric Vehicles (EV), MG Pakistan, a joint venture between JW-SEZ Group and SAIC motors, is prepping to take the lead on EVs in Pakistan.

Commenting on Pakistan's pursuit for EVs, MG Pakistan's poster boy, Javed Afridi said that the automaker is set to introduce a dedicated lineup of Pakistan-assembled EVs to the market very soon. While speaking to Khaleej Times, the company’s stakeholder revealed that Pakistan's first locally assembled EV will be the MG ZS EV.

According to Javed Afridi, although the Pakistani market has its petrol-powered version as a CBU, the fully green version will be assembled alongside it at the local facility in Lahore. The company announced that it is setting up a local assembly line in Lahore. Recently the auto company even teased a look at its factory in Lahore that is under construction.

Javed Afridi noted that the MG HS plugin-hybrid will be added to its lineup in Pakistan. He further added that both these vehicles will set the stage for a massive shift towards green vehicles in the local market. This of course will be with MG as a pioneer in EV manufacturing in Pakistan. Afridi revealed the plant in Lahore is almost complete and the first EV to be built in Pakistan will roll off the assembly line soon.

Expected Features

So what does MG Pakistan have in store for EV enthusiasts with the MG ZS EV? First off, this EV is an SUV. A petrol-powered version of this all-electric compact SUV is already being sold in Pakistan. The EV variant will reportedly have a 44.5 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor capable of generating 105 kW (140 hp) and 350 Nm of torque.

Additionally, the MG HS PHEV, the HS plug-in hybrid will feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine. When combined with a 90 kW electric motor, this hybrid will generate 256 hp and 370 Nm of torque that is sent to the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also features a 16.6 kWh battery pack that allows for onboard charging that flows at a rate of 3.7 kWh.

Khaleej Times quoted Javed Afridi as saying that that MG Pakistan will ensure the introduction of quality products at reasonable prices for the Pakistani market. He asserts that two local vehicle assembly plants in Lahore and Karachi will help to keep the prices low.

electric cars MG Motor MG Pakistan electric cars in pakistan Pakistan made electric cars MG ZS EV

