China's April exports to North Korea rise to highest since July 2020
18 May 2021
BEIJING: China's exports to North Korea in April rose to $28.751 million, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed, more than double the previous three months value, in a sign of easing border restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shipments in April were still 82.4% lower than the same period a year before but were also the highest by value since $65.865 million of goods were exported in July last year, according to the customs data.
China imported $1.848 million of North Korean goods in April compared with $1.308 million in March.
Early last year, North Korea banned almost all cross-border travel, and some countries including Britain, France and Germany withdrew their local representatives.
