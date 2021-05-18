ANL 33.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.88%)
ASC 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.69%)
ASL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.12%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.69%)
FCCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.7%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.19 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.33%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By ▲ 11.16 (0.23%)
BR30 25,738 Increased By ▲ 84.2 (0.33%)
KSE100 45,796 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,736 Increased By ▲ 19.06 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's April exports to North Korea rise to highest since July 2020

  • China imported $1.848 million of North Korean goods in April compared with $1.308 million in March.
Reuters 18 May 2021

BEIJING: China's exports to North Korea in April rose to $28.751 million, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed, more than double the previous three months value, in a sign of easing border restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shipments in April were still 82.4% lower than the same period a year before but were also the highest by value since $65.865 million of goods were exported in July last year, according to the customs data.

China imported $1.848 million of North Korean goods in April compared with $1.308 million in March.

Early last year, North Korea banned almost all cross-border travel, and some countries including Britain, France and Germany withdrew their local representatives.

China Exports North Korean

China's April exports to North Korea rise to highest since July 2020

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters