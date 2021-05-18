ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
ASC 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.42%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.69%)
FCCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.31%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
PRL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.82%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.94%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 12.48 (0.25%)
BR30 25,732 Increased By ▲ 78.15 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,788 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.61 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Energy, telecom firms lift Hong Kong stocks higher; China trade in narrow range

  • On the mainland, major indexes were mixed after hitting two-month highs in the previous session.
Reuters 18 May 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks climbed for a third straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in shares of energy and telecommunications firms.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.3% to 28,545.20, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.2% to 10,632.05. Both were poised for a third straight session of gains.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng energy index and the Hang Seng telecommunications index advanced 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

** "Latest economic data from China and the United States showed growth slowed to some extent, raising hopes that monetary easing could continue," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group.

** Data on Monday showed China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in China.

** "The increase in regional coronavirus infections, including in Japan, Taiwan and India, was in sharp contrast with good control over the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China and Hong Kong, bolstering investors confidence in stocks in the two markets," Linus added.

** On the other hand, there were also some signs of mainland investors hunting for bargains in some sectors, including in the tech sector, which had slumped due to anti-monopoly fears.

** The Hang Seng tech index added 1% on Tuesday, but it was still off nearly 30% from a record high hit on Feb. 18.

** All eyes are now on Wednesday's release of the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month.

** On the mainland, major indexes were mixed after hitting two-month highs in the previous session.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 5,176.89 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,520.48.

China Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Hang Seng energy index

