ANL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.42%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.07%)
ASL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AVN 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.24%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
DGKC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
EPCL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.2%)
FCCL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
HASCOL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.93%)
KAPCO 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
PAEL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
PIBTL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
POWER 8.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.91%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.88%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.77%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,951 Increased By ▲ 24.98 (0.51%)
BR30 25,840 Increased By ▲ 186.69 (0.73%)
KSE100 45,886 Increased By ▲ 95.37 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,775 Increased By ▲ 58.17 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm

  • And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar also edged lower.
Reuters 18 May 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional US manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense.

But the US 10-year Treasury yield was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's tolerance for near- and medium-term inflation.

"Given that since the dollar's sell-off last week it hasn't been able to bounce much, it tells me that the driver is not the foreign currency market but the interest rate market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "And without higher interest rates it's hard to see how the dollar gets much traction."

The US Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's views on current inflation spikes.

"The Fed is still saying they're going to be very patient," Chandler added. "If the US doesn't offer higher interest rates, the dollar bears the burden, and that's where we are now."

The Empire State report from the New York Federal Reserve showed a survey record high of prices paid by manufacturers in New York state as materials producers struggle to keep up with booming demand.

The dollar index was last down 0.14% at 90.157. The euro gained 0.09% to $1.2159 and the dollar fell 0.15% to 109.175 Japanese yen.

As economies re-open for business, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory.

Strengthening crude oil prices boosted the Canadian dollar but the Norwegian crown lost ground against the greenback.

And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar also edged lower.

Chandler believes central bank policy is taking the lead in influencing the value of currencies typically sensitive to commodity prices.

Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency.

