ANL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.53%)
ASC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.52%)
BOP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.88%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUBC 78.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
KAPCO 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Decreased By ▼ -11.69 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,772 Decreased By ▼ -18.53 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.9 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola warns Aguero over Champions League final berth

  • "Then I will make a selection and they will be who they are normally: grumpy, upset with me. That's normal!"
AFP 18 May 2021

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned Sergio Aguero there will be no room for sentiment when he picks his team for the Champions League final against Chelsea later this month.

Aguero has announced he will leave City at the end of the season after 10 successful years with the Premier League champions.

The Argentina striker is City's all-time record goalscorer, but he may not have a fairytale farewell at the end of an injury-ravaged campaign in which he has been limited to just 18 appearances.

Aguero will miss Tuesday's match at Brighton with an adductor problem.

He could return for one last appearance at the Etihad Stadium against Everton on Sunday.

But Guardiola refused to give any guarantees the 32-year-old will feature in City's first Champions League final on May 29. "I would say I would be cold," Guardiola said of his attitude towards selection. "I have to take a decision which is the best to win that game, so I have to be.

"If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure, if he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it's the final of the Champions League. I have to take the decision that gives us the best chance of winning that game."

Guardiola suggested it would be a focused City side that faces Brighton, with places up for grabs in the final against Chelsea.

He admitted he can tell the difference around the club's training ground as his players try to persuade him they deserve to start in Porto.

"They listen a little bit more," he said. "It's a serious point what you say: they're not stupid. They want to play so they are nicer to me.

"Then I will make a selection and they will be who they are normally: grumpy, upset with me. That's normal!"

"I remember the starting XI at Barca was so clear. Here we rotate a lot and everyone can play. Still I'm not clear on the way we're going to play and who we are going to play.

"That's why I have to take a look over the next 10 days and then we'll take a decision."

Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Etihad Stadium

Guardiola warns Aguero over Champions League final berth

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters