PML-N leader for launching movement against ‘corrupt govt’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has asked all the opposition parties to launch a movement against the corrupt and inept government.

Talking to media here on Monday, Rana said, “It was the duty of all opposition parties and people to wage efforts for the removal of the incompetent and corrupt government.” He added that the opposition had run a successful movement against the government earlier but there was some disagreement on the issue of resignations.

On Palestine issue, Rana said the Zionist regime was spilling the blood of innocent Muslim women and children. But oblivious to the grim situation in Palestine, the government is obsessed with revenge, he deplored. He said the cabinet held a special session to discuss the modus operandi to put Shehbaz Sharif’s name on Exit Control List (ECL).

He denied having any contact by estranged PTI leader Jehangir Tareen Khan with his party. However, he condemned the way Jehangir was being treated by the government. He also drew a parallel between the treatment meted out to the JTK and the Sharif family on their business dealings. Moreover, the PML spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Has Imran Khan ever approached Supreme Court Pakistan against flour, sugar, electricity, gas, medicine and LNG mafia in his two and half years tenure?”

She said, “The Supreme Court had already rejected the request of the government and NAB to include Shehbaz Sharif in ECL in October 2020. The LHC had also rejected the same request to include Shehbaz Sharif in ECL in March 2019.”

