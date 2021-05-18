Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from June 7

FAISALABAD: The next Anti Polio Campaign in Faisalabad district would continue from June 7 to 11 in the district and 1,326,937 children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops for which 3549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been making finalized in this regard.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers of various departments were also present.—PR

