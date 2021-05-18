Coronavirus
Pakistan

Israeli aggression in Palestine: Governor raises issue with EU officials, UK MPs

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar held a telephonic conversation with the vice-president European Parliament Dr Fabio Castaldo and other members of the European and British parliament and raised the issue of ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Dr Fabio Castaldo assured to play a role to stop human rights violation by Israel. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also met with Ambassadors of Palestine, Morocco, and Egypt to Pakistan and condemned the massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

A spokesman of the Governor’s House said that the governor met the ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmad Rafay, Egyptian ambassador Dr Tahir Dahrog, Morrocan ambassador Mohammad Karmoon and exchanged views over situation in Palestine.

He assured the ambassadors that Pakistan stands with the Palestinians. Talking on the occasion, the Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rafi said that the support of the people of Pakistan is very important for the Palestinians and Pakistan has always stood by Palestine in every difficult time.

While talking to European and British members of parliament, the governor said that there can be no peace in the world without a resolution to the Palestinian and Kashmir issues.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated the Pakistani nation will continue to side with the Palestinians.

He stressed upon the international community to stop Israeli oppression, as the worst brutalities have been committed against innocent civilians. The global community will have to awake from the deep slumber to avoid further worsening of the crisis, he stressed in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Palestine situation Fabio Castaldo Tahir Dahrog Ahmed Rafi

