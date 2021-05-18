AC seeks reply in seizing of Nawaz’s properties on June 2

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday sought reply in connection with seizing of properties of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on June 02.

The Accountability Court-III Judge Asghar Ali was hearing petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz against seizing of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s properties in Murree and Changla Galli and other places in Toshakhana reference.

The court directed the petitioners to submit replies on five applications filed by Maryam Nawaz and others by the next hearing scheduled for June 02.

The counsel for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the court to reject the applications filed by Maryam Nawaz along with Mian Yousuf Abbas Sharif, the son of late Mian Abbas Sharif and the nephew of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and others.

The NAB officials submitted replies on all the five petitions including Maryam Nawaz.

Qazi Mibah Advocate said that he wanted to submit more evidence regarding the properties owned by his client Maryam Nawaz.

On this, NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola said that evidence can only be submitted if the court accepts the applications for hearing declaring them maintainable. “It’s yet to be determined whether the applications are maintainable or not,” he contended.

However, the court directed to submit replies by the next hearing.

Maryam Nawaz has filed the objection petition before the Accountability Court on December 10th, 2020 against the attachment of House No 24-A&B, III, Hall Road, Murree, and a house in Changla Galli, Abbottabad, in the Toshakhana case. She stated in the petition that both houses were owned by her late mother Kalsoom Nawaz.

She said that the two houses had been purchased much before the period mentioned in the reference, and after the death of the owner of the houses in question, the ownership devolved upon legal heirs as per judgment and decree dated May 14, 2019, and the houses are undivided properties in the joint ownership of all legal heirs.

She requested the court that order dated October 1, 2020, was liable to be corrected under Section 88 (6A) Criminal Procedure Code, and the above-mentioned properties may be released from the attachment. The Accountability Court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in Toshakhana vehicles reference in September last year.

