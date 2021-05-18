UBG office-bearers elected unopposed

KARACHI: Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari and Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig have been elected unopposed as president, secretary general and secretary information of United Business Group (UBG) respectively.

A meeting of UBG Central Core Committee was held in Lahore in which Iftikhar Ali Malik and S M Muneer submitted their resignations in front of the committee which were rejected saying that S M Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik are indispensable and they will continue to patronize us and only with their consultation UBG will achieve new achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, UBG patron in chief S M Muneer said every member of UBG should start preparations for the upcoming elections of FPCCI.

He said every member of UBG should fulfill his responsibilities and work on emergency basis, now no negligence will be tolerated in the group.

The newly elected president of UBG Zubair Tufail said the party has unanimously elected him as president and I will prepare with my entire team a strategy to participate in the next FPCCI elections on modern lines.

He said the problems of country’s business community have become more complex during the last one and half year and the present officials of the federation have failed to solve these problems and added that UBG will not leave the business community alone and our doors are open for them.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said UBG is the voice of business community and all the tactics of the group occupying FPCCI will fail in the upcoming federal elections.

The group unopposed congratulated the newly elected president Zubair Tufail, secretary general Zafar Bakhtawari and information secretary Mirza Akhtiar Baig.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021