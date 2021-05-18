Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UBG office-bearers elected unopposed

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

KARACHI: Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari and Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig have been elected unopposed as president, secretary general and secretary information of United Business Group (UBG) respectively.

A meeting of UBG Central Core Committee was held in Lahore in which Iftikhar Ali Malik and S M Muneer submitted their resignations in front of the committee which were rejected saying that S M Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik are indispensable and they will continue to patronize us and only with their consultation UBG will achieve new achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, UBG patron in chief S M Muneer said every member of UBG should start preparations for the upcoming elections of FPCCI.

He said every member of UBG should fulfill his responsibilities and work on emergency basis, now no negligence will be tolerated in the group.

The newly elected president of UBG Zubair Tufail said the party has unanimously elected him as president and I will prepare with my entire team a strategy to participate in the next FPCCI elections on modern lines.

He said the problems of country’s business community have become more complex during the last one and half year and the present officials of the federation have failed to solve these problems and added that UBG will not leave the business community alone and our doors are open for them.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said UBG is the voice of business community and all the tactics of the group occupying FPCCI will fail in the upcoming federal elections.

The group unopposed congratulated the newly elected president Zubair Tufail, secretary general Zafar Bakhtawari and information secretary Mirza Akhtiar Baig.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI UBG Zubair Tufail Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Ali Malik

UBG office-bearers elected unopposed

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

Ecnec reconstituted; Tarin replaces Hafeez as chairman

Cabinet likely to discuss energy issues today

Equal cost sharing with provinces: Govt working on Rs110bn agriculture plan

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari quits over Ring Road scam

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

OGDCL discovers gas from Jandran X-04 well

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.