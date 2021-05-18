ANL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.53%)
ASC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.52%)
BOP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.88%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUBC 78.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
KAPCO 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Decreased By ▼ -11.69 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,772 Decreased By ▼ -18.53 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.9 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada home sales, average price decline

Reuters Updated 18 May 2021

OTTAWA: Canadian home sales, prices and starts all fell in April compared with the previous month, as some of the frenzy of recent months began to unwind, though activity remains strong, data showed on Monday.

Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, while the average selling price was down 2.9% in April from the previous month, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

Housing starts, meanwhile, fell 19.8% in April compared with March on a sharp decline in multiple urban starts, though starts remain well above pre-pandemic levels, separate data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed.

“While housing markets across Canada remain very active, there is growing evidence that some of the extreme imbalances of the last year are beginning to unwind,” said CREA chair Cliff Stevenson in a statement.

Stevenson added that the decline in sales came amid a third wave of Covid-19 cases and fresh restrictions, which could somewhat obscure underlying levels of supply and demand.

Canada’s housing market has been on tear in recent months, with home prices escalating sharply amid investor activity and fear of missing out. Even small cities and towns are grappling with red-hot markets usually reserved for major urban centers.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 256% in April from a year earlier, CREA said. Sales and prices in April 2020 were sharply impacted by the first wave of Covid-19 and a strict nation-wide shutdown.

The national average selling price of a Canadian home was C$696,000 ($575,064) in April, falling 2.9% from March, but up 41.9% from a year earlier - again skewed by the “base effect” of the April 2020 decline, the industry group said.

CREA’s Home Price Index, which smoothes average price fluctuations, was up 23.1% on the year and up 2.4% from March.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 268,631 units in April from a revised 334,759 units in the previous month, the CMHC said. Analysts had expected 280,000 unit starts in April.

CREA Canadian Real Estate Association Canada home sales CMHC

Canada home sales, average price decline

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.