May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Traders to stage protest against Israel’s aggression

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Central body of All Pakistan Traders Organisation announced to stage a protest, on Friday, against lethal attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza and the West Bank against Palestinian Muslims.

In a press conference, President of the organisation, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhary strongly condemned violence by Israel against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Ramazan.

While conveying his deepest sorrow and condolences for the victims of lethal attacks by IDF, he condemned the IDF’s continuous and indiscriminate attacks that had resulted in martyrdom of Palestinians.

He asked the Muslim-majority countries to continue efforts to engage the international community for protecting the Palestinians.

