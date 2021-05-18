Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 18 May 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Sana Industries Ltd.          06-04-2021         28-04-2021          05-05-2021      Prem. 40.00/-
Waves Singer 
Pakistan Limited              06-05-2021         28-05-2021          04-06-2021      P rem. 5.00/-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

