Pakistan

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, Afghan girls school

  • The NA members also offered Fateha for the deceased relatives of parliamentarians and prayed Allah Almighty to rest their departed souls in eternal peace.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, who embraced martyrdom, and victims of Israeli aggression and the terrorist attack on a girls school in Afghanistan.

The NA members also offered Fateha for the deceased relatives of parliamentarians and prayed Allah Almighty to rest their departed souls in eternal peace.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said the House condemned in the strongest terms, the killing of Palestinians, including children and women, during incessant Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Later, a joint resolution was moved to suspend the routine proceedings of the House and start a discussion on unrest in Palestine.

The resolution, which was moved by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, was passed unanimously and members participated in the discussion.

