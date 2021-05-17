Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph

PARIS: Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend.

Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.

Nadal, a 13-time French Open winner, is also behind Daniil Medvedev, who suffered a second round exit in Rome to continue his struggles on clay.

The United States enters its second week without a player in the top 30, with Taylor Fritz dropping a place down to 32nd.

Fritz's compatriot Reilly Opelka has moved up 12 places to 35th.

ATP top 20 on Monday (changes in brackets):