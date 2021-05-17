Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph
PARIS: Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend.
Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.
Nadal, a 13-time French Open winner, is also behind Daniil Medvedev, who suffered a second round exit in Rome to continue his struggles on clay.
The United States enters its second week without a player in the top 30, with Taylor Fritz dropping a place down to 32nd.
Fritz's compatriot Reilly Opelka has moved up 12 places to 35th.
ATP top 20 on Monday (changes in brackets):
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11063 points
Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9793
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9630
Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8445
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7430
Alexander Zverev (GER) 7115
Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6090
Roger Federer (SUI) 5605
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3958
Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3465
Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3215
Pablo Carreno (ESP) 3085
David Goffin (BEL) 2875
Gael Monfils (FRA) 2703 (+1)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2675 (-1)
Milos Raonic (CAN) 2518 (+4)
Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2500 (+1)
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2498 (+1)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2498 (+2)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2496 (-3)