Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph

PARIS: Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend.

Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.

Nadal, a 13-time French Open winner, is also behind Daniil Medvedev, who suffered a second round exit in Rome to continue his struggles on clay.

The United States enters its second week without a player in the top 30, with Taylor Fritz dropping a place down to 32nd.

Fritz's compatriot Reilly Opelka has moved up 12 places to 35th.

ATP top 20 on Monday (changes in brackets):

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11063 points

  2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9793

  3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9630

  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8445

  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7430

  6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7115

  7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6090

  8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5605

  9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3958

  10. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3465

  11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3215

  12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 3085

  13. David Goffin (BEL) 2875

  14. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2703 (+1)

  15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2675 (-1)

  16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2518 (+4)

  17. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2500 (+1)

  18. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2498 (+1)

  19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2498 (+2)

  20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2496 (-3)

