Sarwar engages European Parliament, diplomats on Israeli aggression

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has engaged the European Parliament members and Arab diplomats on the international crisis arising from the uncalled for Israeli aggression against helpless people of Palestine.

During telephonic conversation with Vice-President European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo on Monday, he said the innocent Palestinian people were facing brutal force by the Israeli armed forces, which had resulted in loss of human lives and rendered people homeless.

As part of his efforts to contact members of the European and British parliament and highlight the sorry state of Palestinians, he said there could be no peace in the world without a solution to the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

The governor said in his conversation with the European Parliament vice president that leaving the Palestinians at the mercy of Israel would be no less than a crime. He urged the European and British politicians to take action and find an immediate solution to the Palestine conflict.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo promised to play a role to stop human rights violations by Israel. “Protection of human rights and ensuring world peace is our priority and I will raise this issue on every forum,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar also met ambassadors of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie, Moroccon envoy Mohammad Karmoon and Egyption ambassador Dr Tahir Dahrog, and condemned the massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

He expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Palestine by Israel and assured that Pakistan stands with the Palestinians.

The Palestinian ambassador said that the support from the people of Pakistan was very important for Palestinians and Pakistan had always stood by Palestine in every difficult time.

The Punjab governor, while talking to the ambassadors, condemned Israeli terrorism and atrocities on innocent Palestinians and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan stands with Palestine and will continue to raise the issue on every forum. He said that all Muslim countries of the world will have to unite for the cause of freedom of Palestine.