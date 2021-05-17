Coronavirus
Pakistan

Sindh reports 23 COVID-19 deaths, 713 new patients in 24 hours

  • He added that the condition of 740 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.
APP 17 May 2021

KARACHI: As many as 23 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,824 and 719 new cases emerged when 10,198 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 23 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,824 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,198 samples were tested which detected 719 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,863,530 tests have been conducted against which 299,896 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.3 percent or 276,742 patients have recovered, including 666 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,330 patients were under treatment, of them 17,523 were in home isolation, 782 at different hospitals & 25 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 740 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 719 new cases, 374 have been detected from Karachi, including 133 East, 77 Malir, 68 Central, 67 South, 16 Korangi & 13 West. In other districts, Hyderabad has 157, Ghotki & Jacobabad 29 each, Dadu & Nawabshah 16 each, Sukkur & Thatto 14 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 8, Sujawal & Umarkot 7 each, Naushero Feroze 5, Khairpur & Kashmor 4 each, Larkano & Shikarpur 2 each, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Matiari & Jamshoro one each new covid-19 case reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

