Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Judiciary to ensure rule of law in the country: CJP

  • He said that rule of law was the purpose behind all these buildings.
APP 17 May 2021

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said that all efforts were being made to ensure rule of law, supremacy of constitution and independence of judiciary in the country.

He said, ‘Rule of Law is most important.’

He stated this while addressing to the groundbreaking ceremony of Supreme Court Registry –Karachi on the premises of Pakistan Secretariat here.

CJP said that they did not need huge buildings or any such things for dispensing justice as it could be done in anyway but because of the modern requirements everything had to be place in proper space and for that purpose buildings become mandatory.

He said that rule of law was the purpose behind all these buildings.

CJP Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the basic requirement was to maintain rule of law, supremacy of constitution and independence of judiciary that was most vital.

He said that judges, lawyers etc were trying to establish rule of law, which the country required.

CJP hoped that the new Supreme Court Registry –Karachi building was going to be one of the most classical buildings in Karachi.

He said that the building would had six court rooms, ample space for bar and Advocate General’s office etc.

Earlier, CJP unveiled the plaque to perform groundbreaking of the Supreme Court Registry –Karachi.

Besides others Judges and lawyers were also attended the ceremony .

CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Judiciary to ensure rule of law in the country: CJP

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters