Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs106,400 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs40.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs450 on Monday and was traded at Rs106,450 against its sale at Rs106,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs386 and was traded at Rs91,264 against its sale at Rs90,878 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs83,658 from Rs83,305.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1380 whereas that of ten gram silver also increased by Rs34.30 and was sold at Rs1217.42 against its sale at Rs1183.12.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $18 and was traded at $1849 against $1831.

Gold Prices Bullion rates

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs106,400 per tola

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters