Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease 5.57pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 5.57 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $746.328 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of $790.377 million during July-March (2019-20), showing decline of 5.57 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during March 2021 however increased by 90.67 percent, from $61.121 million against the exports of $116.541 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also rose by 36.02 percent during March 2021 as compared to the exports of $85.674 million in February 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 2.29 percent in nine months, from $18.280 billion to $18.699 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $127.455 million against $111.559 million last year, showing growth of 14.24 percent in eight months of this year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during March 2021 however decreased by 48.48 percent, from $10.445 million last year to $5.381 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan also decreased by 63.17 percent during March 2021 when compared to the import of $14.614 million in February 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country increased by 9.43 percent, from $34.136 billion to $37.356 billion, according to the data.