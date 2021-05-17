Coronavirus
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz's role akin to Indian politicians who caused COVID crisis in India: Fawad

  • The minister also shared a video clip of Maryam Nawaz’s address to a public gathering in Sheikhupura where she flouted the anti-COVID SOPs.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was unfortunate that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was following the same irresponsible attitude adopted by the Indian politicians during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign that caused COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis in India.

“If today, people in India are lying helpless on roads because there is no space in its hospitals that run out of the oxygen beds. The main reason of reaching this stage was the irresponsible attitude of politicians there, where in Uttar Pradesh election campaign the Coronavirus SOPs were massively violated. Now here [in Pakistan], Maryam has the same attitude,” he tweeted.

The minister also shared a video clip of Maryam Nawaz’s address to a public gathering in Sheikhupura where she flouted the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Fawad sympathized with the people of India, but lashed out at the Indian government over its failure to handle the corona situation in its country that put the whole region at risk.

“Indian Government handling of #Corona has created an international crisis, whole region is now suffering because of #HugeIndianFailure to face the challenge, prayers are with people of India but irresponsible decision making of Indian leaders have now endangered even neighbours,” he said in another tweet.

Coronavirus Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Maryam Nawaz COVID 19

