Anti-polio drive from June 7

FAISALABAD: The fresh round of five-day anti-polio drive will begin from June 7 in the district, during which 1,326,937 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine.

The health department has constituted 3549 teams to achieve hundred percent target.

This was disclosed in a district polio eradication committee meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Monday.

CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and others were also present.