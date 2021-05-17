Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Urals oil exports from Baltic ports June 1-5 set to fall 22pc mth/mth

  • Combined Urals exports from the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga will decline by 22% in June 1-5 compared to May 1-5, Reuters calculations showed.
Reuters 17 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russian Urals oil exports from Baltic ports are set to decline to 700,000 tonnes for June 1-5 from 900,000 million tonnes for May 1-5, a schedule seen by Reuters showed.

Combined Urals exports from the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga will decline by 22% in June 1-5 compared to May 1-5, Reuters calculations showed.

Siberian light and Urals oil loading plan from Novorossiisk for June 1-5 were set at 300,000 tonnes, up from 220,000 tonnes for May 1-5.

Urals crude oil oil exports Urals oil supply Russian Urals oil exports

