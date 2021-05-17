Markets
Urals oil exports from Baltic ports June 1-5 set to fall 22pc mth/mth
- Combined Urals exports from the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga will decline by 22% in June 1-5 compared to May 1-5, Reuters calculations showed.
17 May 2021
MOSCOW: Russian Urals oil exports from Baltic ports are set to decline to 700,000 tonnes for June 1-5 from 900,000 million tonnes for May 1-5, a schedule seen by Reuters showed.
Siberian light and Urals oil loading plan from Novorossiisk for June 1-5 were set at 300,000 tonnes, up from 220,000 tonnes for May 1-5.
