PSX gains 621 points, closes at 45,796 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 621.64 points, with positive change of 1.38 per cent, closing at 45,796.31 points against 45,174.67 points on the last working day.

A total of 437,449,001 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 245,642,752 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.322 billion against Rs9.469 billion the previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 278 of them recorded gain and 105 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WoldCall Telecom with a volume of 72,917,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.53, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,306,000 and price per share of Rs3.69 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 35,965,000 and price per share of Rs38.77.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs83.34 per share, closing at Rs1194.59 followed by Philip Morris Pak, share prices of which increased by Rs55.82, closing at Rs890.19.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs68 per share, closing at Rs882 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the decrease of Rs67.42 per share, closing at Rs831.58.