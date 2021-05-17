Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX gains 621 points, closes at 45,796 points

  • As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 278 of them recorded gain and 105 sustained losses.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 621.64 points, with positive change of 1.38 per cent, closing at 45,796.31 points against 45,174.67 points on the last working day.

A total of 437,449,001 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 245,642,752 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.322 billion against Rs9.469 billion the previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 278 of them recorded gain and 105 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WoldCall Telecom with a volume of 72,917,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.53, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,306,000 and price per share of Rs3.69 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 35,965,000 and price per share of Rs38.77.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs83.34 per share, closing at Rs1194.59 followed by Philip Morris Pak, share prices of which increased by Rs55.82, closing at Rs890.19.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs68 per share, closing at Rs882 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the decrease of Rs67.42 per share, closing at Rs831.58.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX gains 621 points, closes at 45,796 points

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters